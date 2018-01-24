Robber who struck Auburn bank, 2 others, pleads guilty in federal court

A Utah man accused of robbing three banks, one of them near downtown Auburn, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Sacramento federal court, a release states.

Gregory Jerome Brown, 28, faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and $250,000 fine for each robbery. His sentencing by U.S. District Judge Kimberly J. Mueller is scheduled for April 18, reports state.

According to a release, Brown's multi-state robbery spree began Oct. 13 with the Elm Avenue Wells Fargo in Auburn. The following day he robbed a Wells Fargo in Reno and an America First Credit Union in Saint George, Utah, on Nov. 8.

Brown provided an index card with his demands during robberies, in one case claiming he had a gun. He'd then escape on a motorcycle, reports state.

Authorities caught Brown in Phoenix after he fled from the Utah robbery, a release states.