Roamin’ Angels help feed the hungry
Members of the Roamin’ Angels Club recently presented a check of $1,500 to Interfaith Food Ministry (IFM) staff as part of their matching fundraiser campaign. For the next few months, IFM will double any donated funds and 100% of proceeds will go toward feeding more than 8,000 local residents in need, said Naomi Cabral, IFM’s development director. IFM is accepting match donations through April 8. IFM is located at 440 Henderson St. in Grass Valley. For more information, visit http://www.interfaithfoodministry.org.
