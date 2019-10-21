Roadwork on South School Street in Grass Valley through Friday

From a release:

South School Street, between Dalton Street and West Main Street; Walsh Street between Pleasant Street and Mill Street; and the intersection of South Church Street and Neal Street, will be subject to traffic control for paving wok today through Friday.

Screen grab from Google Maps

Screen-Shot-2019-10-21-at-7.51.38-AM

The Traffic Control System will utilize one way traffic control intermittently between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Every effort will be made to accommodate motorists in a timely manner; however delays of up to five minutes may be possible. Please observe all construction signs and the instructions of onsite personnel. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience.

Source: Grass Valley Downtown Association