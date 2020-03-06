Roadwork on Highway 174 slated to begin Monday; expect 20 minute delays

NEVADA COUNTY – Caltrans is alerting motorists traveling on Highway 174 of planned utility relocation work that will cause up to 20-minute travel delays with reversing, one-way traffic control in effect.

Beginning Monday, March 9 the Nevada Irrigation District will be relocating utility lines in preparation for the Highway 174 Safety Improvement Project, which is scheduled to begin construction in August. One-way traffic control will be in effect Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through the end of March.

During the utility work, motorists should also anticipate trench plates across highway lanes with potentially uneven pavement. Inclement weather may delay work and extend the anticipated three-week work period.

The work is a precursor to a planned $29.6 million safety improvement project between Maple Way and You Bet Road that will realign several curves, increase shoulder width and add a southbound left-turn pocket at Greenhorn Access Road.

Source: Caltrans