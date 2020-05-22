Road work alert: Full closures scheduled for Mainhart Drive
Mainhart Drive between South Auburn Street and Kate Hayes Street will be subject to full road closures on Tuesday, May 26, through Friday, May 29, for utility tree work, according to a press release.
The Traffic Control System will utilize full road closures between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Every effort will be made to accommodate motorists in a timely manner; however, delays of up to 5 minutes may be possible for local traffic access, the release stated.
“Please observe all construction signs and the instructions of onsite personnel,” the release stated. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience.”
Source: City of Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User