Road work alert: Full closures scheduled for Mainhart Drive

Mainhart Drive between South Auburn Street and Kate Hayes Street will be subject to full road closures on Tuesday, May 26, through Friday, May 29, for utility tree work, according to a press release.

The Traffic Control System will utilize full road closures between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Every effort will be made to accommodate motorists in a timely manner; however, delays of up to 5 minutes may be possible for local traffic access, the release stated.

“Please observe all construction signs and the instructions of onsite personnel,” the release stated. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience.”

Source: City of Grass Valley