Road Construction Alert: Ophir Street to close Tuesday
Ophir Street, between Bennett Street and Colfax Avenue will be closed to through traffic for culvert work on Tuesday, October 25. The closure will take place between the hours of 3:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. (weather permitting). Access to businesses/residences will be maintained, however through traffic will be required to use an alternate route. Please observe all construction signs and the instructions of onsite personnel. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience.
Meet Your Merchant: Too gourd to be true — Grass Valley’s The Haunted Pumpkin Patch awaits you
Ginger Esry doesn’t like to be scared, but she does like to scare people.
