Road closure for Saturday river clean up event

Idaho Maryland Road between Sutton Avenue and Brunswick Road will be fully closed for the South Yuba River Citizens League river clean up on Saturday, according to a press release from the city of Grass Valley Engineering Division.

The road closure will occur between 8:45 a.m. and 1 p.m., according to the release.

“Every effort will be made to accommodate motorists in a timely manner,” the release states. “Please observe all construction signs and the instructions of on-site personnel. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience.”