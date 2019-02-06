ROAD CLOSURE: Banner Quaker Hill Road closed

Banner Quaker Hill Road is closed.

Authorities closed the road around 8 a.m., calling it “too dangerous to sand,” according to the CHP website.

Around 7:30 a.m., a dark colored Jeep reportedly spun out and went into a ditch, according to the website. It caused a traffic hazard on Banner Quaker Hill and Pasquale roads. A large patch of ice was reported on the road, which reportedly caused three other vehicles to become involved in collisions.