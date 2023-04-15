Staff Writer
On Tuesday, April 18 the Nevada County Board of Supervisors will meet in the chambers of the Rood Center located at 950 Maidu Avenue in Nevada City, for a short meeting that begins with public comment at 9 a.m. and is expected to end by lunch.
“It will be a short meeting with an opportunity for public comment at 9 a.m.,” Claire Swanson, Nevada County Board of Supervisors Clerk II said. “There will be another meeting next week on April 25.”
Items outside of the consent agenda include a presentation from Caltrans regarding the California Road Charge Program which is a proposed “modern transportation funding system to replace the gas tax,” according to background information supplied in the agenda item memo.
The California Road Charge program is designed to more accurately ensure that all drivers are paying their fair share to use the road based on how many miles they drive, instead of how many gallons of gas they use, according to information provided by Caltrans.
Gas-powered vehicles are becoming more fuel efficient, so owners are buying less gas and the government receives less fuel tax as well as the idea of equity among gas-powered drivers who drive less expensive vehicles, according to the Caltrans slideshow.
“Newer and more expensive vehicles tend to be more fuel efficient. Owners of older, less fuel-efficient vehicles pay more to use the road. The fuel tax burden is uneven and inequitable,” the Caltrans slideshow states.
Caltrans will examine issues with the current gas tax system, for example, the idea that vehicles that do not use gas, such as electric vehicles, do not pay any fuel taxes, according to the Caltrans slideshow.
Four methods of testing various methods of technology mileage collection and reporting are being studied so that drivers may soon validate their mileage, be assessed a road charge and receive fuel tax credits for gasoline purchased, according to the California Road Charge website.
For example, one proposed method is OBD plug-in devices that track mileage and transmit data during a fueling or charging event, according to the California Road Charge website.
Smartphone apps that will take pictures of the odometer and report fuel efficiency and miles traveled on a monthly basis are being developed, according to the California Road Charge website.
Solutions for taxing those who take advantage of ridesharing services and autonomous vehicles will be considered through the proposed project.
A second item on the agenda for the Nevada County Board of Supervisors to receive and possibly approve is the Capital Improvement Plan 2023 annual update, and authorizing the Director of Public Works to proceed with implementation of the Plan.
The Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) is updated annually and this year’s CIP represents a five-year, $147 million program from July 2022, through June 2027.
Although economic indicators are uncertain, the county continues to see robust state and federal grant funding for capital projects. In this plan, the County expects to receive approximately $30 million in state and federal grants for a variety of transit, roadway safety, bridge, and road maintenance projects, according to the official agenda memo.
The presentation given by a representative for the Department of Public Works will discuss funding sources, upcoming maintenance and capital improvement projects and answer questions from the Supervisors.