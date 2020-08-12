RJ Guess resigns as John Muir Charter Schools CEO

In a Wednesday Nevada County Board of Education meeting, RJ Guess announced his resignation as chief executive officer of Nevada City’s John Muir Charter Schools.

Guess has been working with John Muir Charter for over 22 years, and began his work there as an instructional assistant. He said he and his family will be leaving Nevada County in order to travel, and will move on to South America when international borders open.

He addressed the board during public forum, saying, “We’ve always had such incredible support from Nevada County superintendent of schools and Board of Education, and I just wanted to express my personal profound gratitude for your support and help.”

Board president Wendy Baker thanked Guess on behalf of the Board of Education for his work and expertise.

“You were always our go-to person. When we needed an authority figure on something, you were the person to ask,” said Baker. “The tremendous work you’ve done for all the kids in the past has been heartfelt and appreciated.”

Nevada County Superintendent of Schools Scott Lay said it would be a tremendous loss for John Muir Charter.

“I can tell you from all levels of interaction, he is nothing but professional and caring for every one of those kids who attended his program,” said Lay.

Michael Wegner, chief operational officer of John Muir Charter, was announced by Guess to be the interim chief executive officer as of Wednesday.

“I’m happy to be coming onboard, and while I can’t fill RJ’s large shoes, I will do my best to follow in his step,” said Wegner.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com.