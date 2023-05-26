Every year, first responders receive several calls for service for visitors who have an accident at the South Yuba River due to slips and falls. Swift water rescues are performed many times through the summer months due to unsafe river conditions.

“Our Yuba River is majestic, but she’s also unforgiving and it only takes an instant to lose a life,” said District 4 Supervisor Sue Hoek, who chairs the South Yuba River Public Safety Cohort meetings with District 1 Supervisor Heidi Hall.