River Fire survivors: Today is final day to apply for disaster assistance
Today (Oct. 25) is the final day for victims of the River Fire to apply for disaster assistance from FEMA and the federal Small Business Administration, according to a tweet from the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services.
Survivors can apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov.
If survivors need assistance applying, the OES recommends calling 211 Connecting Point at 2-1-1 or 1-833-DIAL211.
Today is the final day for #RiverFire survivors to apply for disaster assistance from @fema and @SBAgov.
Apply online today @ https://t.co/ZbSJe0ak7w.
Need assistance? Call @211NevadaCounty at 2-1-1 or 1-833-DIAL211. https://t.co/0ySJZwQ6KW
— Nevada County OES (@NevCoOES) October 25, 2021
