River Fire investigation: No evidence to support malicious intent in human-caused fire

A large smoke plume from the River Fire fills the air as the fire burned from the Bear River Campground off Milk Ranch Road in Placer County, and toward Chicago Park on Aug. 4.

File Photo: Elias Funez

A Cal Fire investigation has concluded that no malicious or criminal intent was found in the human-caused River Fire, which was determined to have started near the banks of the Bear River Campground in Placer County last year.

The River Fire started Aug. 4, burned 2,619 acres and destroyed 142 structures in Nevada and Placer counties before reaching full containment Aug. 13.

“The responsible parties were contacted, witnesses were questioned,” Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit Public Information Officer Mary Eldridge said.

According to Eldridge, it is still unknown who set the fire.

“No one admitted that they started this. The only people that were questioned were those at the scene, and it doesn’t mean that they set the fire,” Eldridge said.

“It was human-caused and no one has taken responsibility.”

Other developments in the investigation include the determination that the fire started in the brush alongside the river’s edge, in the overnight camping area of the Bear River Campground, and not in a designated camp site.

The melted metal from this pickup’s rims ran down the driveway of this Chicago Park home after the River Fire burned through here.

File photo: Elias Funez

“Multiple people tried to extinguish the fire in its early stages,” a Monday news release states. “During the investigation, items were found near the fire’s origin indicating a person(s) had recently been present in the area.”

“The origin was not in one of the burn rings,” Eldridge said of the raised metal camp rings or barbecues typical of campgrounds. “The origin was not in those.”

According to Eldridge, the fire started in green trash in the brush next to the river and there was no evidence of any igniter.

“Investigators found debris consistent with human impact at the water’s edge,” Eldridge said.

