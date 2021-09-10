River Fire ‘human caused’, Cal Fire says
From a release:
The River Fire started in Placer County at 1:59 p.m. Aug. 4 and burned a total of 2,619 acres. 142 structures were destroyed in Placer and Nevada counties. The fire was contained on Aug. 13.
Cal Fire/Placer County Fire Department investigators were immediately dispatched to the River Fire and began working to determine the origin and cause of the fire. This is a meticulous process requiring investigators to examine credible information to conclusively identify a factual cause.
It has been determined that the River Fire started in the overnight camping area of the Bear River Campground and was human caused. This is an active case, and Cal Fire investigators will continue to work on determining the specific details leading to the cause of the fire.
Source: Cal Fire
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
River Fire ‘human caused’, Cal Fire says
From a release: