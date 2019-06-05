River Ambassador season underway at the Yuba

The South Yuba River Citizens League and California State Parks kicked off the 8th River Ambassador season this Memorial Day.

The ambassador crew welcomed more than 80 visitors to the South Yuba River State Park on Monday, May 27, at Bridgeport and Highway 49 Crossings despite the chilly weather.

“We had a wonderful opening day and guests were happy to be received by our smiling River Ambassadors,” said Andrea Tineo, stewardship coordinator. “Many visitors traveled from as far as the Bay area to enjoy a hike along the Yuba River.

“We will be here every weekend through Labor Day to ensure visitors have a positive experience and receive information about river safety and the importance of ‘packing out what you pack in.’ Please stop by our booths to say hello to our River Ambassadors.”

River Ambassadors are volunteers who donate their time to promote safe and responsible recreation at the popular river crossings throughout the summer. They approach visitors to talk about the dangers of fire, glass, and trash and how we can all make a difference in preserving the river’s pristine beauty.

“Our River Ambassador booths aim to welcome our community and visitors to the Yuba,” said Melinda Booth, SYRCL’s executive director. “We are here to educate river-goers and remind them to be good stewards of the river while enjoying the beaches and trails. We hope this presence demonstrates our community’s passion for protecting our stunning river. Anyone can lend a hand while visiting the river by packing out their trash during their visit — dog waste, too.”

In the past seven seasons, the River Ambassador team has spoken with more than 48,700 visitors to the South Yuba River State Park, collected 35,700 pieces of trash, and removed 4,300 piles of dog waste. Each summer, the River Ambassador program concludes with SYRCL’s Yuba River Cleanup.

To become a volunteer River Ambassador, sign up online or contact Andrea Tineo at 530-265-5961, ext. 212. For more information, visit http://yubariver.org/our-work/river-ambassador-program.

Source: South Yuba River Citizens League