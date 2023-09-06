Rise Grass Valley filed a petition for recognition of vested rights to conduct mining operations at the Idaho Maryland Mine in Grass Valley.
The petition was submitted to the County on Friday, September 1.
“A vested right is a right to continue activity that existed before a zoning restriction became effective,” said County Counsel Katharine Elliott. “A vested rights finding for Rise Grass Valley would mean that the applicant has a legal right to mine on the Brunswick Industrial Site.”
The Board’s previously scheduled October 2-3 hearing on Rise Grass Valley’s application for a conditional use permit is canceled.
The Board of Supervisors will instead hold a hearing on the petition on Friday, October 27 at 9 a.m. in the Board Chambers at the Eric Rood Administrative Center located at 950 Maidu Avenue in Nevada City.
The hearing will include presentations from County staff and the applicant, questions from County Supervisors, and public comment.
The Board is expected to make a final determination on whether the petition for vested rights is valid.
The Board will make the determination by reviewing the facts of the historical use of the mine property and the law.
If the Board approves the petition, the next step would be consideration of a reclamation plan, which would explain in detail how the applicant would operate the mine. In addition, Rise Grass Valley would need to provide a statement of responsibility and financial assurances that the applicant could cover potential damages.
If the Board denies the petition, the County will schedule a noticed public hearing to consider the original proposal to reopen the Idaho Maryland Mine in early December.
A copy of Rise Grass Valley’s petition for recognition of vested rights is available for public review at the Community Development Agency located at 950 Maidu Avenue in Nevada City or online at www.nevadacountyca.gov/IMMRise.
