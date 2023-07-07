Special to The Union

On Friday, July 7, Judge David Patterson of the Provincial Court in Prince Rupert, British Columbia read his judgement after the re-trial of Benjamin Mossman, then CEO of Banks Island Gold. Mr. Mossman has been fighting charges of environmental crimes since 2015 after the Banks Island Gold Corp.’s Yellow Giant Mine was shut down by regulators in response to the discovery of mine waste spills into the sensitive environment of Banks Island. After declaring bankruptcy in British Columbia, Mr. Mossman left the Banks Island mine works behind, along with a long list of creditors, and bought the long idle Idaho-Maryland Mine property in Grass Valley, CA. Mossman has since established Rise Gold Corp. and has been raising capital and developing a plan to re-open the Idaho-Maryland Mine, causing intense debate and organized opposition from many residents of Nevada County who fear environmental degradation, air, water, and noise pollution, local well failures, and other concerns in their quiet foothills town.

Lou Douros is a Nevada County documentary filmmaker in development of the unscripted narrative; “Shafted”. He has spent the past 15 months attending every hearing of the Ben Mossman/Dirk Meckert trial via MS Teams weblink. Lou has lived in Grass Valley for 31 years where he and his wife, Melinda have raised their five children.