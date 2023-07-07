On Friday, July 7, Judge David Patterson of the Provincial Court in Prince Rupert, British Columbia read his judgement after the re-trial of Benjamin Mossman, then CEO of Banks Island Gold. Mr. Mossman has been fighting charges of environmental crimes since 2015 after the Banks Island Gold Corp.’s Yellow Giant Mine was shut down by regulators in response to the discovery of mine waste spills into the sensitive environment of Banks Island. After declaring bankruptcy in British Columbia, Mr. Mossman left the Banks Island mine works behind, along with a long list of creditors, and bought the long idle Idaho-Maryland Mine property in Grass Valley, CA. Mossman has since established Rise Gold Corp. and has been raising capital and developing a plan to re-open the Idaho-Maryland Mine, causing intense debate and organized opposition from many residents of Nevada County who fear environmental degradation, air, water, and noise pollution, local well failures, and other concerns in their quiet foothills town.
The outcome of the trial in British Columbia may have an impact on the upcoming decisions by the Nevada County Board of Supervisors to issue an 80-year use permit for the Idaho-Maryland Mine, one of the largest producing gold mines in U.S. history, but now surrounded by over thousands of homes and adjacent to active tourist destinations. That decision is expected in early October.
Dan McLaughlin, Communications Counsel for the BC Prosecution Service states that the offenses with which Mr. Mossman is charged in British Columbia are “related to allegations of the discharge of waste, effluent, and other deleterious substances into the environment in contravention of several statutory regulations”.
After a nearly yearlong trial, Judge Patterson found Ben Mossman guilty of 13 counts of discharging substances into the environment above permitted amounts. He was judged not guilty on 10 counts of failing to report environmental spills and dumping, discharging mine waste into the environment, and unauthorized works in and about a stream.
In his written judgement, Judge Patterson repeatedly stated that he had his suspicions about the charges on which Mossman was exonerated, but that the prosecution had failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Mossman was directly responsible for the environmental damage resulting from the well-documented spills. The judge stated that the testimony of the prosecution’s primary witness, the mine’s Environmental Manager and Site Biologist was flawed because of “her profound hostility, animosity, and negative attitude” towards Mr. Mossman and the trial process, as well as her less than satisfactory recollection of the events prior to the 2015 shutdown of the Yellow Giant Mine. The judge stated that he believed the evidentiary record on those charges was incomplete and required speculation on his part as to Mossman’s direct involvement in the decisions which resulted in the environmental damage.
Mr. Mossman will be sentenced on the 13 counts for which he was found guilty on a date to be announced. It is as yet unknown whether the sentence will require jail time, fines, or both.
Lou Douros is a Nevada County documentary filmmaker in development of the unscripted narrative; “Shafted”. He has spent the past 15 months attending every hearing of the Ben Mossman/Dirk Meckert trial via MS Teams weblink. Lou has lived in Grass Valley for 31 years where he and his wife, Melinda have raised their five children.