The Nevada County Planning Department has scheduled the Planning Commission Public Hearing for the proposed Idaho Maryland Mine – Rise Grass Valley Project on May 10. The Public Hearing will continue on May 11 as needed.
The Planning Department will issue a formal Notice of Public Hearing for the Planning Commission Public Hearing in mid-April. Interested residents are encouraged to subscribe for updates on the project’s planning process at www.NevadaCountyCA.gov/IMMRise, including subscribing for notifications on how to submit a public comment for the upcoming May 10th Planning Commission Public Hearing.