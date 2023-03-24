Mine-GVU-041422-1.jpg

The Nevada County Planning Commission is scheduled to hold a hearing on Rise Grass Valley’s proposed reopening of the Idaho Maryland Mine on May 10 and 11 as needed.

 Elias Funez File Photo

The Nevada County Planning Department has scheduled the Planning Commission Public Hearing for the proposed Idaho Maryland Mine – Rise Grass Valley Project on May 10. The Public Hearing will continue on May 11 as needed.

The Planning Department will issue a formal Notice of Public Hearing for the Planning Commission Public Hearing in mid-April. Interested residents are encouraged to subscribe for updates on the project’s planning process at www.NevadaCountyCA.gov/IMMRise, including subscribing for notifications on how to submit a public comment for the upcoming May 10th Planning Commission Public Hearing.