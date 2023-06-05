June 5, 2023 – Grass Valley, California – Rise Gold Corp. (CSE: RISE, OTCQX: RYES) (the “Company” or “Rise Gold”) reports that it has sent a letter to the Nevada County (the “County”) Board of Supervisors (the “Board”), that highlights significant irregularities with the May 10-11 Planning Commission Hearing (the “Hearing”) regarding the Idaho-Maryland Mine Project (the “IMM Project”). The letter details Brown Act violations, egregious abuses of the Company’s constitutionally protected rights to due process, as well as the Planning Commission’s non compliance with the County’s ethics training and adopted policies for conducting the business of Board-appointed bodies.

The County’s Final Environmental Impact Report (“FEIR”) concluded that the IMM Project would have no significant impacts to air quality, biological resources, water quality, groundwater, vibration, truck traffic, or noise from operations. In addition, an independent economic study commissioned by the County concluded that the IMM Project would deliver substantial economic benefits, including at least 475 new local jobs, $45.3 million in new local labor income per year, additional tax revenue between $1.4 to $6.4 million per year, and a stronger and more diversified local economy. The Company thanks the many community members who supported the IMM Project with thousands of support letters and attendance at the recent Planning Commission Hearing.