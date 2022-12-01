facebook tracking pixel Riding the storm out (PHOTO GALLERY) | TheUnion.com
Riding the storm out (PHOTO GALLERY)

Two feet of snow, two inches of rain fall across the region

Elias Funez
  

A motorist makes its way up Highway 20 past the White Cloud Campground and U.S. Forest Service Fire Station located at about 4,000 elevation during Thursday’s major impact storm. Two feet of fresh snowfall is forecast at 5,000 feet and above following the first round of the storm. Another two feet of snow is forecast Friday night through Sunday with snow levels dropping to 2,500 feet to 3,000 feet during the second round of the storm.
Photo: Elias Funez
The first of a handful of Cal Trans warning signs placed along Highway 20 east of Nevada City is visible at Uren Street. Cal Trans workers placed along the highway checked to make sure that vehicles had chains or four wheel drive.
Photo: Elias Funez
A pedestrian walks across Broad Street during Thursday morning’s rainfall in Nevada City. Regional 24 hour rain totals as of Thursday at 6:30 p.m. — 2.33 inches at Rough and Ready Highway at Squirrel Creek, 1.73 inches at Brunswick Road and East Bennett Road, 1.09 inches at the Nevada County Airport, 1.38 inches at Alta Sierra, 1.93 inches on the San Juan Ridge, 1.60 inches at Rollins Reservoir, and .87 inches at Beale Air Force Base.
Photo: Elias Funez
Smokey the Bear says fire danger is moderate near the White Cloud campground and fire station east of Nevada City Thursday morning.
Photo: Elias Funez
Fresh snowfall begins to accumulate near White Cloud at elevation 4,200 feet.
Photo: Elias Funez
Fresh snowfall accumulates outside of White Cloud Campground east of Nevada City Thursday. Two feet of snow is forecast for elevations above 5,000 feet through Friday morning, with another two feet forecast through the weekend.
Photo: Elias Funez

