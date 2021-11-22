 Riding for the Gold: First Heart of Gold bike race benefits youth mental health | TheUnion.com
Riding for the Gold: First Heart of Gold bike race benefits youth mental health

More than 200 bike enthusiasts, including many from the Bay Area and Southern California, descended upon the first-ever Heart of Gold, a challenging gravel course bicycle race that starts in Nevada City. The event is meant to help increase awareness and raise funds for mental wellness programs for youth in the community. The race started at 8 a.m. at the Eric Rood Government Center and led riders down to Purdon Crossing before they made their way towards Malakoff Diggins and North Bloomfield, then to the Town of Washington, and finally back towards Highway 20 and the Rood Center.
Heart of Gold first place winners included Revae Huyette (female 30-39); Clare Walton (female 40-49); Kathy Cervantez (female 50-59); Janine Rood (female 60+); Madeleine Gill (female under 30); Jeff Thayer (male 30-39); Stephen Flynn (male 40-49); Douglas Houston (male 50-59); Frank Winters (male 60+); Austin Gilchrist (male under 30); and Lindsey Collins (neutral 40-49).
