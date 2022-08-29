facebook tracking pixel Ridgestock returns: Music and sustainability festival makes post Covid return to San Juan Ridge (PHOTO GALLERY) | TheUnion.com
Ridgestock returns: Music and sustainability festival makes post Covid return to San Juan Ridge (PHOTO GALLERY)

Elias Funez
  

Nerve Ascending takes to the Sustainability stage during the 21st annual Ridgestock music and sustainability festival held Saturday on the San Juan Ridge. After a two year hiatus due to Covid and transfer of the show to new owners, the festival returned with a full lineup of talent including funk band Afrolicious as the headliner of the event.
Photo: Elias Funez
Folks dance the day away during the annual Ridgestock music and sustainability festival which returns after a two year break.
Photo: Elias Funez
Barbara (from left) and Brian Jone stand with Roo Cantada as the 21st annual Ridgestock music and sustainability festival gets underway Saturday on the San Juan Ridge. The Jone’s have taken over the festival from longtime owner Cantada.
Photo: Elias Funez
Members of the funk band Afrolicious rock the outdoor stage at the North Columbia Schoolhouse cultural center on the San Juan Ridge during the 21st annual Ridgestock music and sustainability festival Saturday.
Photo: Elias Funez
Local cannabis farmer Daniel Fink of Down Om Farms, gives a talk to those in attendance of Ridgestock in between musician sets Saturday on the San Juan Ridge.
Photo: Elias Funez
Vendors sell popcorn to folks at Saturday’s Ridgestock.
Photo: Elias Funez
Lantz Lazwell and the Vibe Tribe brought the funk to the Sustainability Stage at the Ridgestock festival Saturday at the North Columbia Schoolhouse.
Photo: Elias Funez
Folks mingle as they take in the afternoon’s lineup on the Sustainability Stage during the 21st annual Ridgestock festival on the San Juan Ridge.
Photo: Elias Funez
Photo: Elias Funez
Members of the band Caltucky take the stage Saturday at Ridgestock.
Photo: Elias Funez
Afrolicious also brought the funk to the stage during Saturdays Ridgestock festival.
Photo: Elias Funez
Food, and arts and crafts vendors set up shop for the annual Ridgestock music and sustainability festival.
Photo: Elias Funez

