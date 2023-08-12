Staff Writer
Come and get your groove on at the Ridgestock Music and Sustainability Festival planned for Saturday August 19 from 1 — 11 p.m. at the historic North Columbia Schoolhouse on the San Juan Ridge just 8 miles north of Nevada City.
Now in its 22nd year, Ridgestock, originally produced by Roo Cantada, has been under the tutelage of Brian and Barbara Jones since 2019.
“We are back to having fun again after COVID,” Barbara Jones said.
Five bands are lined up to play on the main stage from 3:30 to 11 p.m. but the gates open at 1 p.m. with activities and an area for kids, vendors, food and libations.
The local group Haute Trash will entertain with an eco-friendly upcycled fashion show as part of the sustainability element in the event.
“We will have Haute Trash, the fashionistas who design clothing from upcycled trash,” Jones said. “They are all about the three Rs — reduce, reuse and recycle.”
Living in a way that is mindful of the environment, whether it is local or world-wide, is what makes sustainability important, according to Jones.
The headliner for the evening, beginning at around 9 p.m. is Smokey The Groove, which fits right in with the event’s theme.
Smokey the Groove is a funk rock jazz experience out of Chico.
Be ready for a dancing journey as this seven piece group of freaks has an infectious lighthearted sound with a full horn section, jazzy guitar, heavy bass, and emotionally powerful drumming, according to the music festival’s website.
The opening act is a local band from the Ridge, called Planet Jam with Aedryan Gantt along with Cassidy Joy and Peter Johnson with daughter Penelope Rose.
“A North San Juan, CA favorite will open for us,” Jones said. “These international partners share the motto, ‘Swing your pants and bring good cheer!’”
A band out of Chico, Blue Egyptian, with an indie groove sound and others such as Big Sticky Mess and Boca do Rio a Brazilian space funk band out of the Bay Area, plan to keep the crowd dancing.
“It’s going to be a really fun show,” Jones said.
A children’s rock band called Fluffy Monkey will entertain everyone who may be checking out the vendors on the Welcome Stage.
Dogs are not allowed on the property because it is a historic site, according to Jones and no outside food or coolers may be brought in.
Plenty of food and libations will be available for purchase from Krepelicious, Fermin’s Mexican Food, Get Dipped Ice Cream and Frozen Yogurt.
Alcohol and beverages will be sold by the North Columbia Schoolhouse.
Sponsors include Sweetland Garden Mercantile, Highest Health and Foodoo Farm run by Brian and Barbara Jones.
“Foodoo means putting your best onto whatever you do,” Jones said. “It’s a family word from a time when the kids were young and Brian would make pancakes, throw them in the air to flip them and the kids would catch them on their plate (hopefully).”
“The kids asked why dad made the best pancakes and Brian said, ‘Because I put my Foodoo in them,’” Jones said.
The flier for the event was made by local artist, graphic designer and illustrator Kathy Dotson.
Tickets available through Eventbrite $40 adults, $20- 15 years and under 22nd Annual Ridgestock Music and Sustainability Expo Tickets, Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM | Eventbrite.