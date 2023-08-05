Nevada County Connects Bus

A Nevada County Connects bus picks up passengers from the newly expanded bus stop in front of the Glenbrook Plaza off of Sutton Way. The local bus service will be providing free fare’s for anyone riding the bus from any location and along any route and is providing the service in conjunction with the Nevada County Fair.

 Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com

Staff Writer

Nevada County Connects, the area’s transit company that helps the community go from point A to point B, has a new(ish) look and is ready to transport fair goers and everyone else in town for free during their free fare days being held in conjunction with the Nevada County Fair.

Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com.