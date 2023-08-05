Staff Writer
Nevada County Connects, the area’s transit company that helps the community go from point A to point B, has a new(ish) look and is ready to transport fair goers and everyone else in town for free during their free fare days being held in conjunction with the Nevada County Fair.
This year’s Nevada County Fair runs from Wednesday August 9 through and Sunday August 13.
“Every single route plus paratransit are fare free during the fair,” said Robin Van Valkenburgh, Transit Services Division Manager for Nevada County Connects and Nevada County Now. “So all of Nevada County Connects – everything to North San Juan, Lake Wildwood, Auburn…all routes are fare free.”
Additionally, a fare free shuttle will be operated by Nevada County Connects, from downtown Grass Valley to the fair all days of the fair according to Van Valkenburgh, as well as Nevada County Now paratransit service, providing ADA para services Wednesday through Saturday of the fair.
Nevada County Connects will also be offering free fare days during the upcoming Draft Horse Classic, September 21 through 23.
As far as their new look, Van Valkenburgh said the change was a long time coming after the days of the Gold Country Stage, which under a different brand served Nevada County for decades.
“Believe it or not that project kicked off in 2019 and the idea behind it was that Gold Country Stage for all intents and purposes looked tired and ragged,” said Van Valkenburgh. “One of the things I am trying to do is find ways to engage the community and entice people to get onto the bus. We are a county department and nobody knew it was a county provided service. There was no visible connection between Gold Country Stage and the county. I want it known this is a Nevada County-provided service.”
The process of switching the branding on the coaches from one of a more gold-rush era depiction to something more contemporary took some time and thoughtful consideration, said Van Valkenburgh.
“In terms of bringing it more into the community realm we went through and came up with the idea of having a local artist do a mural for the wrap,” he said. “That is such a part of what this community is, the artistry. We came up with the branding and the name to really tie everything back to Nevada County and we did the whole process of doing the request for art from local artists. We originally got like 55 pieces submitted which is a little overwhelming. We whittled it down to seven pieces and we took those out to the public and put it up to public vote.”
The new bus art contest was open only to residents of Nevada County, and Van Valkenburgh’s team was a bit overwhelmed by the number of submissions they received.
“55 pieces of art is pretty dang cool in terms of response. Even better was when we put it out for the public to judge and we got over 1,600 survey results for participation. It was super cool to work with Denise Wey, the artist who was chosen. We had some challenges on getting the wraps done and it took a while. The first wrap went out last summer, it went in the Fourth of July fair and the rest were done the rest of the summer and into the fall.”
Next up for Nevada County Connects is to employ electric buses and, eventually, hydrogen fuel electric vehicles for its services. For now, those remain to be rolled out at a future date.
“Ultimately our full fleet will end up being electric,” said Van Valkenburgh. “People will start seeing them on the roads because we will be testing them. They will be out and about. We are shooting for a full service by early October.”
For more information on Nevada County Connects’ services and schedules please visit www.nevadacountyca.gov/3456/Transit-Services or call 530-477-0103.