Richard Walton Tully: From Broad Street to Broadway

The house at 449 Broad St. in Nevada City has a rich history, best known for having been home to Aaron and Ellen Sargent in the 1860s.

A year ago, when Nevada County celebrated the role the Sargents played in championing women’s suffrage, much attention was paid to the house — and rightly so — but it’s also an important historical landmark when chronicling the emergence and popularity of Hawaiian music nationally. And for that, we can thank playwright Richard Walton Tully, born at the Broad Street house on May 7, 1877, during the time his father was president of the Bank of Nevada County.

Tully was attracted to theater life as a youngster, and in 1899, while attending the University of California, wrote a student-produced play about college life that was later staged in San Francisco. The Nov. 4, 1899, Berkeley Gazette said the play ranked “easily with more pretentious professional work.”

Playwright Richard Walton Tully, (1877-1945), was born in the house at 449 Broad St. in Nevada City, once home to Aaron and Ellen Sargent.

By 1902, Tully was living in New York with his bride, Eleanor Gates, (also UC Class of ’01), a journalist, author and fellow playwright, whose novel “Biography of a Prairie Girl” was published that fall. Reviews of the book often referred to her husband as “an aspiring playwright,” but the “aspiring” appellation was dropped after Tully’s play “Juanita of San Juan” opened in Oakland in March 1905, then moved to San Francisco for two weeks, followed by a long run in Los Angeles. An Oakland Tribune reviewer called Tully “among the most successful authors of the year,” and noted that the Nevada City-born playwright was on his way to England to supervise a staging of the play there, while his wife, who retained her maiden name professionally, remained in New York to complete her newest novel, “The Plow Woman.”

Eleanor Gates, (1875-1951), married Nevada City native Richard Tully in 1901 and, like her husband, became a successful playwright.

Over the next few years, Tully had moderate success with “A Strenuous Life,” “Rose of the Rancho,” and other plays, but in 1912 his stature as a playwright soared when “The Bird of Paradise” opened on Broadway. Designed as a cross-cultural romantic drama set in Hawaii in the early 1890s, the production included an erupting volcano, hula dancing and authentic Hawaiian music — something few American audiences had previously been exposed to. And to ensure authenticity, the renowned Hawaiian Quintette was brought from the islands to Broadway.

To give “The Bird of Paradise” a sense of authenticity not often found with Broadway plays in the early 20th century, the Hawaiian Quintette was brought to New York City in 1912 — a decision that led to a national craze for ukulele and steel guitar music.

Members of the quintette assumed roles in the extravagant production and periodically gathered together on stage to play and sing Polynesian songs complementing Tully’s romantic storyline. Their performances of a new kind of music for Broadway — an unusual sound featuring a steel guitar and four ukuleles — were so popular with audiences that the quintette recorded the play’s music for Victor Records. Soon, people coast-to-coast were strumming ukuleles and singing “Aloha Oe” — fostering a paradigm shift in popular music.

In the Tully household, however, there was little strumming or singing. Although “The Bird of Paradise” was a hit and Eleanor had her own play staged in New York in 1912, newspaper columnists claimed the marriage was failing, doomed by mutual jealousies. In response, Eleanor told a reporter that although divorce was an option, all marriages had complications, and that she and her husband shared in celebration of their respective fame. Tully expressed similar sentiments and dismissed rumors of a pending divorce.

Complicating the rocky marriage was a charge of plagiarism, brought in New York by California school teacher Grace Fendler, claiming Tully’s “Bird of Paradise” borrowed heavily from her own play, In Hawaii. The court battle went on for a dozen years and resulted in a jury awarding Fendler $780,000 — a decision immediately appealed.

The appeal proved lengthy and costly, but the 1924 verdict was reversed in 1930 when the New York State Court of Appeals ruled, “There may be literary property in a particular combination of ideas, or in the form in which ideas are embodied, (but) there can be none in the ideas” — a landmark decision, later affirmed by the U. S. Supreme Court, that no one can copyright an idea.

Separated from Eleanor for two years, Tully sued for divorce in March 1914, claiming his wife had deserted him, to which she told a reporter, “If he means that I have left him, I can’t deny the charge.” The divorce became final Aug. 21, 1914.

Richard Walton Tully died in 1945; Eleanor Gates in 1951. Together and apart, they had remarkable careers, but it’s Tully who elevates 449 Broad St. in Nevada City beyond its role in the history of women’s suffrage to being the birthplace of the man most responsible for popularizing Hawaiian music throughout the United States in the years preceding World War I.

Historian Steve Cottrell, a former Nevada City Council member and mayor, can be contacted at exnevadacitymayor@gmail.com