Rich Johansen endorsed by Nevada County Contractors’ Association

The Nevada County Contractors Association Political Action Committee (NCCA-PAC) has endorsed Rich Johansen for Nevada Irrigation District Division V.

The Nevada County Contractors’ Association Political Action Committee is an esteemed political advocacy arm of the Nevada County Contractors’ Association. The goal of the NCCA-PAC is to support candidates who we feel have the best understanding of priorities facing small businesses, the community, and our members.

We believe that Johansen is uniquely qualified to help lead the Nevada Irrigation District (NID) forward in the coming term. Johansen’s many years of experience serving in local government have demonstrated that he is responsive, receptive to the concerns of others, and able to lead in a collaborative manner.

As a fourth generation farmer and a long-time resident of Nevada County, Johansen understands the critical importance that a dependable, sustainable water supply plays in the economic health and quality of life of our region. His extensive background in agriculture as a certified organic farmer with over 18 years of service in local government and community organizations makes him uniquely qualified to help lead the Nevada Irrigation District (NID) forward in the future.

Johansen has a long-standing connection to the community which makes a difference. He knows the district, the history, and the challenges that lay ahead. He cares deeply about our community and understands that water is critical to our future.

Additionally, with his background in economics and as a small business owner, he has the practical business experience needed to ensure the financial health of NID and balance competing priorities during this critical time.

Source: Nevada County Contractors’ Association Political Action Committee