‘Rich in memories’: New Moon Cafe to close after 23 years

New Moon Cafe, at 203 York St. in Nevada City, has been around since 1997.

A message displayed at the entrance of New Moon Cafe in downtown Nevada City expresses thanks to the restaurant’s patrons as it comes to a close after 23 years.

New Moon Cafe in Nevada City will close soon, owners Peter Selaya and Buzz Crouch announced through the restaurant’s website this week.

The downtown Nevada City restaurant, at 203 York St., has been around since 1997.

Friday morning, a “sold out” sign for that day’s menu was displayed near the restaurant’s entrance, alongside a May 28 message from its owners in anticipation of its “final curbside weekend.”

“Thank you for your kindness and support this past year and your enduring patronage over the years,” wrote owners Selaya and Crouch, going on to express that they looked forward to “continuing to see all of you amidst this very special community.”

According to its online announcement, as the location is now in escrow, the restaurant this week was “on the eve of our last few weeks of serving you all,” after 23 years.

“We are rich in memories and happy to have you part of our lives,” Selaya and Crouch wrote. “We’d love to serve you one last time.”

