Rich in Cornish history, The North Star House welcomes guests

The Julia Morgan designed North Star House has been decorated for the holidays and will host an open house this Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m.

Photo: Elias Funez file photo

Visitors are invited to tour The North Star House designed by the famous architect Julia Morgan at an free open house event Sunday, December 4th, from 4 – 6 p.m.. The 10,000 square-foot house is festively decorated for the season and docents will be available to answer questions during an informal tour.

The North Star House was originally intended to provided hospitality to North Star Mine visitors and to be a meeting place and social center for eastern investors, other mine owners and managers, visitors from San Francisco, and local gentry, according to the official website. It is located on a 14-acre portion of the former North Star Mine, at 12075 Auburn Rd., Grass Valley.

As an added treat, the Grass Valley Cornish Carol Choir will be singing carols from 5 – 5:30 p.m. Local historian Gage McKinney will be introducing the carols.

Grass Valley has a rich history thanks to the Cornish who immigrated and worked in the gold mines, and taught the mining “newbies” how to do hard-rock mining. The Cornish had been refining their skills and developing technologies for centuries to improve the process of hard rock mining in England. As such, they were in demand all over the world, wherever rich mineral deposits were being discovered.

They also brought their love of music, with songs and Christmas carols arising wherever they gathered. The Grass Valley Cornish Carol Choir has preserved the old carols, which they perform for the community every year. They are interwoven in local history.

When the North Star House was completed in 1905, Arthur De Wint Foote and Mary Hallock Foote moved in with their children. Arthur was the mine manager and Mary was a well-known writer and illustrator. In Mary’s autobiography, which she wrote while living in the North Star House, her fond memories of the Cornish people whom she and her husband met at various western mines.

Mary referred to the music as “…not the church carols, but quaint old chapel tunes and catches, older than Methodism, which are in the Cornish blood from father to son. But the great singing was on Christmas Eve when the day shift came up [from the mine] and the night shift was waiting [to go down into the mine], and they sang as one family, grouped around the [mine] shaft, the old country carols.”

For more information about the history of The North Star House and the Holiday event http://www.thenorthstarhouse.org .