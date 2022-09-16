Revolutionary War reenactment canceled due to smoke

We regret to announce that the Revolutionary War Reenactment has been canceled due to smoke, but the rest of the weekend’s festivities are still on.

The 56th annual Constitution Weekend celebration will return to Nevada City on Sept. 17 and 18. Nevada City’s Constitution celebration is reported to be the oldest and largest Constitution observance in the western United States. The weekend is filled with numerous activities including an open-air concert in downtown, and a unique parade.

The Constitution Day Parade will wind its way down Broad Street on Sunday, September 18 at 2 p.m. It features dozens of entries including marching bands, floats, antique autos, politicians, and the perennial favorite- — the Famous Marching Presidents of Nevada City, a humorous but reverent depiction of each U.S. president and first lady.

Free shuttle on Sunday, Sept.18 from noon to 6 p.m. from the Eric Rood Administrative Center, located at 950 Maidu Ave., to downtown Nevada City.

Source: Nevada City Chamber of Commerce