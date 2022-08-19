Revival Float & Wellness ‘floats on’

Local UPS driver Adison Wolfe floats at Revival Float & Wellness for back pain relief.

Photo: Elias Funez

Heather McNeilly receives a lot of questions about her business, Revival Float & Wellness in Grass Valley.

What, exactly, is a float? Is it scary? And what is in the water to make one float, suspended in recline?

Good thing McNeilly is an expert on the subject by this point.

Floating involves somewhat of a deprivation chamber, though users do have the option of having dim lights and gentle sound in the tank. Each chamber is in its own private room, complete with shower and amenities like ear plugs and shampoo.

Revival Float & Wellness’ lobby is filled with relaxing furniture, art, and items for sale.

Photo: Elias Funez

“There’s about 10-12 inches of water and 1,200 pounds of Epsom salt dissolved in each tank,” McNeilly explained. “It goes through a three-part filtration system; when not in use, every 15 minutes, but not when you are floating.

“It’s the same (type) of filtration system that they use in third world countries to take wastewater to drinking water. That’s a question that comes up a lot: how clean is the water? It’s about as clean as it could get.

“It makes it so that you just float,” she added. “You’re completely buoyant. And the magnesium that’s in the Epsom salt is a natural antidepressant, a detoxifier, and a hydrator.

McNeilly admits that the first time she floated — she had to drive to San Francisco to do so — she was a little intimidated, perhaps scared. Within 15 minutes of floating she was asleep and emerged feeling “loopy,” and relieved of the pain that was the result of three back surgeries she had to endure.

An infrared dry sauna is also offered at Revival Float & Wellness.

Photo: Elias Funez

She is eager to mention that floating helps with a range of maladies such as depression, chronic pain, insomnia, anxiety, and even prenatal discomfort. Revival also offers an infrared spa experience, which she said produces a gentler heat than a traditional steam sauna, as it warms users from the inside out.

When the wellness spot opened in 2016, it was the brainchild of three owners: McNeilly, and the couple Antonio Lucero and Jackie Thompson-Lucero. After welcoming a child and taking on more of life’s tasks, the Luceros decided to sell their portion of the business. McNeilly figured out she could take it over on her own, and that’s just what she did.

She remains close friends with the two, who she said are extremely supportive of her continuing the business.

McNeilly grew up in Nevada County, taking an 11-year break to live in the Bay Area before returning.

“I love this place so much.”

Revival Float & Wellness is at 262 South Auburn St. in Grass Valley. For more information, visit revivalfloat.com , or call 530-802-5545.

Popular colored sunglasses and other personalized apparel can be found at Revival Float & Wellness.

Photo: Elias Funez

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com