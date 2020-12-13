’Revival’ event brings stay-at-home protesters to downtown Nevada City

A few dozen people came to downtown Nevada City Friday evening to protest the state’s regional stay-at-home order during an event dubbed the Nevada City Revival.

“Build community, boost immunity,” a flyer circulated on social media read under a graphic showing people holding hands.

“We care about our entire community and the impacts Covid is having on our physical health, mental health, and financial health,” the flyer read.

The flyer welcomed both masked and unmasked members of the community to attend, though no one at the event appeared to wear a face covering and insults toward mask wearers could be heard from some attendees.

Some embraced one another upon arrival while others chose to keep their distance.

“I will not be muzzeled (sic), tested, traced, or poisoned,” a sign at the Nevada City Revival event read.

A 911 caller reported the gathering to sheriff’s dispatch and a pair of unmasked Nevada City police officers accompanied a Nevada County fire official, who warned the group that their warming fire was out of compliance.

Once the fire pit was moved from the sidewalk to the street, the group was allowed to continue with the gathering.

Copies of the independent Nevada County newspaper, Covid Times, were also distributed during the event, giving attendees information alternative to mainstream government and media recommendations regarding the coronavirus.

Covid Times articles contained topics regarding the average death rate in Nevada County, the Barrington Declaration, phase specific treatment, crimes against humanity, and vitamin D, to name a few.

The Barrington Declaration states that lockdowns are having significant negative effects on people, and that people at minimal risk of death should be allowed to live normal lives, while those at higher risk should be protected.

The gathering also provided an opportunity to collect signatures to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom.

There are 21 deaths due to the coronavirus in Nevada County as of Friday, according to the county’s coronavirus dashboard.

People gather under the awning in front of McGee’s in Nevada City, where a few dozen attendees to the Nevada County Revival gathered to protest the regional stay at home orders.

Elias Funez

A copy of the Covid Times, a Nevada County independent publication, is distributed during Friday’s Nevada City Revival protest of the regional stay-at-home orders.

Elias Funez

People wore festive attire as they attend the Nevada County Revival event Friday in downtown Nevada City.

Elias Funez

Elias Funez

A sign at the Nevada City Revival event reads, “I will not be muzzeled [sic], tested, traced, or poisoned”.

Photo: Courtesy Pink Knight Press