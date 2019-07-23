Reviewing charted territory: Real estate vice president holds tour of future Dorsey Marketplace

Tuesday morning a small group of individuals traversed a not-quite-cleared trail encompassing the future Dorsey Marketplace.

The first guided tour open to the public since 2016 was meant to survey where each aspect of the mixed commercial and residential space will go.

“Things have changed a bit, as you’ll see, since then,” said Warren Hughes, Vice President of Gallelli Real Estate, who led Tuesday’s tour off Spring Hill Road. The project will front Dorsey Drive in Grass Valley.

Chopped wood and fallen trees lay scattered across the undeveloped area, creating an obstacle course causing one woman to fall, but remain uninjured. Vegetation or possibly the land’s incline caused one man to leave the tour because he said he was having back surgery the following day.

The tour’s attendees encountered clothing, books and other materials indicative of homeless activity on the property, including a vestigial makeshift home with “working windows.” The home, which used a couch as wall siding, was previously occupied by a homeless person before they were asked to vacate the area because of the new development project, Hughes said.

The new development is set to include tens of apartments for renters, and though the units will not remain exclusive for Section 8 housing, Hughes said low-income individuals who fall under the category can still apply to live in the newly designed space.

The real estate vice president said he was excited to work with the Nevada County Arts Council in order to honor the Spring Hill mine that previously laid claim to the land.

“We’re starting to work closely with (Arts Council Executive Director) Eliza Tudor to do arts projects,” said Hughes, adding that there will also be more trees planted in the development area after the initial reconstruction efforts begin.

DISSENT

A self-described railroad history buff, Ellie Lightfoot attended the tour to review the land’s foundation and see remnants of the old mine that once operated on the site.

“I want to see what’s out here,” said Lightfoot, adding that she didn’t appreciate the anticipated aesthetics of the future marketplace.

“They could have gone with the feel of our neighborhoods,” she said. Lightfoot also wondered why this investment was being made when small businesses need additional resources, and available spaces remain open for investment. Plus, she said, animals will be forced from the land due to construction.

A handful of protestors gathered nearby the starting point of the Dorsey Marketplace tour, and generally agreed with Lightfoot’s sentiments. They said they didn’t broadly oppose development, but wanted more investment for the county’s small business. They want the marketplace to be more eco-friendly and inclusive of low-income individuals — a sentiment previously echoed by much of the public.

“It’s irresponsible to be building more of what’s causing the problem,” said Carmen Mateo, an activist with Extinction Rebellion.

Hughes said he hoped to get approval from the county by the end of the year to offer tenants spots for the available commercial and residential units.

