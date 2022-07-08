facebook tracking pixel Return of tall tales | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Return of tall tales

35th annual Sierra Storytelling Festival kicks off

News News |

Elias Funez
  

Storytelling has returned to the Sierra with the 35th annual Sierra Storytelling Festival going on today at the North Columbia Schoolhouse. After a two-year break due to COVID-19, the festival takes advantage of a new stage built with irons from the old Nevada City Pine Street Bridge and was broken in by inaugural storyteller Antonio Sacre on Friday afternoon with the Children’s Concert. For more information visit http://www.SierraStorytellingFestival.org.
Photo: Elias Funez
Teller Michael D. McCarty provides a workshop to a room full of other storytellers at the North Columbia Schoolhouse. McCarty is slated to be on stage from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. today at the festival, for more information visit http://www.SierraStorytellingFestival.org.
Photo: Elias Funez
Young and old are spellbound Friday afternoon at the outdoor amphitheater at the North Columbia Schoolhouse. Festival activities today begin at 9 a.m. and last through 7:30 p.m.
Photo: Elias Funez
Students of storytelling take notes from featured Sierra Storytelling Festival teller, Michael D. McCarty, during the opening segment of the festival Friday afternoon.
Photo: Elias Funez
Antonio Sacre uses his visual gestures to aid in his storytelling during the Children’s Concert Friday evening at the North Columbia Schoolhouse.
Photo: Elias Funez

News
See more

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User