Staff Writer
Teachers around Nevada County were given $100 grants over the last few months when representatives from the California Retired Teachers Association(CalRTA) visited 36 school sites and gave a short talk to familiarize teachers with the organization.
Most years CalRTA visits about a dozen schools, but this year the budget allowed for more. There is no particular criteria for the grant.
“We ask the teachers present to complete a drawing form and then the principal draws the name of the winner of the Teacher Grant; a check is then presented to that individual,” Christine Knox, CalRTA, Nevada County Division Treasurer said.
The primary purpose of CalRTA is to protect and advocate for retired and active educator’s pensions and other retirement benefits and to support education in our communities.
“Many of the 190 CalRTA Nevada County, Division 51 members are volunteers in the classroom and in the community,” according to Knox.
CalRTA supports new and seasoned educators in several ways throughout the year.
The local division also gives a $500 to $1,000 scholarship each year to a prospective future teacher at California State University, Chico.
In March or April CalRTA holds a Pre-Retirement Workshop for Nevada County teachers to help them plan their future and in May they provide a gift to teachers in all Nevada County schools on the Day of the Teacher, according to Knox.
Many Nevada County members attend a luncheon along with a speaker or program meeting held five times a year. CalRTA is currently meeting at the Madelyn Helling Library at the Nevada County Government Center in Nevada City. These meetings are held on the second Monday in March, May, August, October and December.
“CalRTA asks the members attending to bring a jar or two of peanut butter. A label is attached to each jar saying it is provided by the California Retired Teachers of Nevada County. These are then given to Interfaith Ministries Food Bank to feed the homeless. We are proud to report that over the last seven years we have donated over 1,000 jars,” Knox said.
For more information, call Christine L. Knox, Nevada County Division Treasurer at (530) 210-5209 or email chris2knox@yahoo.com.
2022 Teacher Grants Awarded
The Nevada County Division of the California Retired Teachers Association has awarded 37 — $100 grants to teachers in schools in Nevada County. Grant money may be used for supplies, activities, or in any way the recipient wishes that will benefit the students.
Teresa Eppolito Alder Creek Middle School
Teryn Elkins Alta Sierra School
Aaron Cordigan Areta Charter Academy
Trent Duffey Bear River High School
Melissa George Bell Hill Academy
Shana Stratton Bitney Prep High School
Robin Johnston Chicago Park School
Andrea Guild Clear Creek School
Jean Bevel Cottage Hill School
Monica Benitz Deer Creek School
Laura Burley Donner Trail Elementary
Dennis Desmond Earle Janieson Ed Options
Christine Sween Forest Charter School
Tyler Smith Ghidotti Early College High School
Andie Repsher Glenshire Elementary School
Suzanne Mitchell Grass Valley Charter
Adam Pearcy Grizzly Hill School
Carolyn Sale Lyman Gilmore School
Jack Baars Magnolia School
Shannon Chidley Margaret G. Scotten School
Kelly DuFour Nevada City School of the Arts
Anders Drageset Nevada Union High School
Faith Lohuis Nevada Union High School
Janet Batchelder North Point Academy
Gregpru Sherr Ready Springs School
Brian Gaab Seven Hills School
Marika Beck Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning
Harjinder Basi Sierra Continuation High School
Elizabeth Bell Sierra Expeditionary Learning School
India Greeley Silver Springs High School
Brook McGee TK McAteer Family Resource Center
Heidi Hendrickson Truckee Elementary
Caroline Dezendorf Truckee High School
Paige Ahtong Twin Ridges School District
Cami Thodes Union Hill Elementary and Middle School
Maggie Montre Vantage Point Charter School
Jennifer Cross Williams Ranch School