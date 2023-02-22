Since its inception in 1999, the Nevada County Law Enforcement and Fire Protection Council (NCLFC) has donated more than $1.1 million in equipment and training to local first responders. These donations supplement the agencies’ annual budgets, providing vital resources that they otherwise could not afford. Each February, the NCLFC hosts a formal fundraiser called the Red Light Ball, a dinner-dance at which deserving individuals are presented the Bill & Susan Drown Public Safety Commitment Award. This year’s honorees are retired chiefs Jim Mathias from CAL FIRE and Jim Turner from the Nevada County Consolidated Fire District.
Jim Mathias
Jim Mathias retired December 22, 2022 after a 36-year career encompassing all life-saving aspects of emergency services and fire protection.
His last assignment was North Division Chief of Operations in Nevada, Yuba, Sutter and Sierra Counties. He also managed the Washington Ridge Camp and California National Guard Hand Crew.
“It’s not lost on me how lucky I’ve been to have this career,” said Mathias. “The fire service got its hooks in me at a young age.”
His first major fire agency assignment was operating a fire engine during the 49er Fire in 1988.
“After the first two days, a Grass Valley city engine became available and I guess they felt I was qualified, so that was the first time I worked as an engine company officer during a major wildland fire,” said Mathias, who says he was 18 or 19 at the time. “I didn’t really know what I was doing back then, but they had confidence in me, and I guess it worked out okay because nobody got injured, the fire went out, and here we are.”
Mathias has served as the CAL FIRE Incident Commander or Liaison Officer on every major Nevada County fire for the past several years. The biggest names and Mathias’s memories include:
August 2020 Jones Fire — “The Jones Fire was an immediate threat to both Nevada City and Grass Valley due to the winds and topography pushing it towards both. We had to draw a line in the sand at Newtown Road and we were very successful with the excellent personnel assigned.”
August 2021 Bennett Fire — “The Bennett Fire rapidly spread towards several commercial buildings and large residential and medical facilities. A huge cooperative effort by the team working together and quick independent action averted disaster.”
June 2022 Rices Fire — “The multi-year drought and some very steep terrain made this fire very dangerous. We knew this area had some huge potential and threw every available resource at the incident to stop the spread.”
August 2022 Pleasant Fire – “The remote area and rapid spread sent multiple residents fleeing the fire area. Since the co-operators were so familiar with working together, the evacuation was seamless with very little needed communication. It was automatic.”
August 2021 River Fire – “Due to my history working in both Placer and Nevada County, I was able to navigate all the team leaders through multiple agencies. I have never seen that rapid of fire spread outside of Santa Ana wind conditions.”
Mathias was also tasked as the CAL FIRE Incident Commander for more than three years on the Ponderosa West Grass Valley Defense Zone Fuels Reduction Project, August 2019-December 2022. “The scope of this project was massive,” Mathias said. “The depth of CAL FIRE resources on the Per-Fire Engineering, Forrest Practices, and Fuels Reduction Employees allowed us to assist the County of Nevada and the Fire Safe Council to complete the project on time and on budget.”
Both in the field and in the office, Mathias was consistently promoted to positions of increasing responsibility, all the while sharing his expertise as a training officer in a variety of first responder programs, many of them with the Penn Valley Fire Protection District.
“I’ve never been the smartest person ever in a crowd,” Mathias said, “but I like to think I’m one of the hardest-working. I didn’t go out at night, I stayed back and studied and practiced the drills, so my success definitely came more from the ‘hard work’ side than the ‘smart’ side.”
Yet his smart side led Mathias to graduate #1 in his CAL FIRE Academy class while working as a Fire Apparatus Engineer/Paramedic with CAL FIRE’s San Mateo/Santa Cruz Unit (CZU). He developed a Swiftwater Rescue Team at CZU, and in 1988 his expertise and mettle were put to an ultimate test.
“There were a couple of nights of severe flooding in San Mateo County, with 10 inches of rain in less than six hours,” Mathias recalled. “The four of us on duty out of the Pescadero fire station were cut off from the rest of the world. Roadways were flooded and had mudslides, so we were really the only rescue source. The little communities in the foothills started to flood first. We were driving the fire engine through six feet of water to pull people out of flooded homes, some who had to climb to the second floor. By midnight, the entire town of Pescadero was flooded.
“The water got so deep our fire engines couldn’t do rescues any longer, so we used the water tender which was heavier and higher. We were able to stack a bunch of people on top of that and get them to safety through some of the elevated roadways in the area. We had so much water over the top of the water tender that we had to use the red lights instead of the headlights to see. It was a long night, and the total was 48 rescues. Many of those people were in pretty serious situations.”
For his valiant and life-saving efforts, Mathias was awarded California’s Medal of Valor.
Mathias’s rise to one of the top two dozen positions at CAL FIRE was predicted early on by those who witnessed his work ethic and passion for the fire service. His early years were a blend of work (volunteer firefighter, ambulance Emergency Medical Technician, paramedic) and study (Firefighter I, EMT II, Bachelor of Science in Fire Science).
“When I started in the fire service, it really wasn’t a way to earn a living and I had a growing family to support,” Mathias said, explaining his second career as an ambulance paramedic. “Being a firefighter was all volunteer back then. Any of us who wanted to stay in emergency services and earn a living had to get a job that actually paid. So I started working on ambulances early on.”
Mathias and his wife of 34 years, Sandra, raised four boys and now enjoy six grandchildren with hopes for many more. Despite retirement, Mathias continues to serve the community working an ambulance at the Nevada County Fair and keeping safe the sidelines of Bear River High School football games, where his son is head coach.
“I’m not sure if they consider me an assistant coach, the mascot, or what,” he laughed.
Mathias is thankful for the close working relationships he developed with other agencies and first responders during his career.
“I always knew that emergency services were something I wanted to do, and I’m thankful to have had a career I enjoyed and shared it with people I respect.”
Whether responding in-person to emergencies or directing resources to incidents, Mathias knows his true calling when he reflects on his career.
“At my core, I identify as a firefighter and I don’t want that to get lost in the haze.”
Jim Turner
Jim Turner missed the first two weeks of his senior year at Bear River High School.
“As a junior in 1986, I started volunteering with the City of Grass Valley’s Reliance Hose Company #3,” said Turner. “During the Siege of 1987 – a series of lightening storms that sparked several large fires – I was deployed with the department for two weeks to the town of Graniteville as part of a strike team.”
His teachers, football coach, and principal readily understood and thanked the young man for his service. Turner graduated in 1988 and promptly took a limited-term Fire Prevention Officer position with the City of Grass Valley, working under the guidance of Fire Marshal Terry McMahan.
“Terry introduced me to the world of fire investigation and very quickly I knew that the fire service was my destination,” recalled Turner.
Next, Turner worked on a US Forest Service Type II Hand Crew in the El Dorado and Toiyabe National Forests.
“We were assigned to several different fires throughout Nevada and California,” Turner said. “Upon my return to Nevada County in early September 1988, the 49er Fire broke out on Sept. 11. That morning I found myself back with a strike team on a Grass Valley fire engine and headed to fight one of the most devastating fires in history to impact our community.”
His most remarkable memory of that time was the way the community came together.
“There weren’t a lot of organized fire departments back then. It was predominantly all volunteers. This community responded and recognized all the firefighters, regardless of the patch,” said Turner, who recalls fire station bays filled with donated food and “thank you” signs dotting every road.
Just three years after graduating from high school, Turner accepted a fulltime firefighter position with the Alta Oaks Sunset Fire District.
“It was a small, single station fire department with a budget less than what a single firefighter is paid today,” said Turner. “That was 1991, and the next year, they asked me to be the Fire Chief. It was two days prior to my 22nd birthday.”
He became the youngest fire chief in the state.
“At that age, I thought I knew everything,” Turner laughed. “I’m lucky I didn’t get somebody hurt. I had no idea what the expectations of a true fire chief were. As I look back now, I just can’t stop thinking about how little I actually knew and how lucky I was.”
In 1993, the Alta Oaks Sunset Fire District consolidated with the Nevada County Consolidated District (NCCFC) and Turner spent the next 30 years with NCCFD.
Turner also worked part-time as an EMT with Sierra Nevada Ambulance and Auburn’s ETS Ambulance. In addition, Turner’s firefighter schedule allowed him to work part-time as a Sheriff’s Office Correctional Officer for five years. His background in hazardous materials and investigation paved the way for Turner to participate in the sheriff’s office narcotics division on several operations during the height of illegal cannabis, narcotics, and drug lab interdiction efforts.
“I have also worked with CAL FIRE Incident Management Teams as a Fire Behavior Analyst on large incidents,” said Turner. “I’ve worked with the Department of Homeland Security as a Terrorism Liaison Officer and the county’s coordinator. It’s amazing the level of intel we were exposed to while working with Homeland Security, FBI, and the Joint Terrorism Task Force. It’s mind-boggling how well this country has stepped up to the threat.”
Turner was a NCCFD Captain in 2010 when he received his first NCLFC Public Safety Commitment Award for saving the life of a man who was trapped between a toppled 1,500-pound camper and a cinderblock wall. Turner is the only individual to have won the award twice.
“We were coming back from my son’s soccer practice along Alta Sierra Drive and I heard one of those screams when you just know something isn’t right,” said Turner. “We went back and saw a man pinned underneath a camper. There happened to be some 4x4s in the driveway that I wedged in there, and then used my body to lift the camper.”
Turner’s brain as well as his brawn are credited with saving the man’s life. Turner’s rescue acumen allowed him to avoid potentially-deadly “crush syndrome” which can occur when a heavy weight is lifted too quickly off a person in distress.
“If you lift it too quickly, you can release toxins and bone fragmentation into the blood stream and cause significant harm to the individual,” Turner explained.
In 2012, Turner was asked to step off the fire engine and begin a short-term job shadowing a Battalion Chief.
“What I didn’t know then was I would never return to the engine,” Turner said.
In August 2014, Turner was appointed Fire Chief by the NCCFD Board of Directors. With the help of other savvy leaders such as Deputy Chief Jerry Funk, Turner helped the financially-challenged NCCFD thrive when many doubted it would survive.
“We assembled a management team that I would honestly put up against anyone or any problem to face us and we succeeded because there was no other option,” stated Turner.
Turner and his wife of 28 years, Diane, have two grown children and three grandchildren. Turner says his retirement, which was effective December 2022, will allow him to enjoy more quality family time.
He stepped down after more than 35 years in the fire service and more than 25 years in law enforcement; some of those years concurrent.
“Many people told me that I needed to choose either fire or law enforcement, that there’s no way anyone can be good at both,” said Turner. “But I truly believe you can be good at both. I’ve had a wonderful career, working with some of the finest individuals that I have had the privilege to call brother or sister.”