Those who dedicated their careers to public service have something in common in that they chose career paths that allowed them to help the greater good.
And for many of them now retired, the Retired Public Employees Association (RPEA) provides them an opportunity to reconnect, educate, and give back to the communities they have already served.
Members of Retired Public Employee Association are active and retired California public employees, working together to maintain the quality of life of its members.
In addition to serving all retired public employees, RPEA is the liaison between retirees and CalPERS — the California Public Retirement System. CalPERS is the only statewide association representing all CalPERS retirees state, classified school, and public agency.
Evelyn Naake is the current Chapter President of RPEA Chapter 078, based in Nevada County.
“(RPEA is) statewide,” said Naake. “We have several thousand members. Our chapter has about 200, and they are kind of spread out. Some of them are out of state, but they still are in our chapter.
“We all pay dues. We were formed in 1958, and that’s how we are supported, is by member dues. We support a scholarship fund for Sierra College, and our latest scholarship went to a gal who is transferring to Sac State so we honored that.”
Aside from philanthropy, the Nevada County chapter of RPEA has the mission of protecting the benefits they each earned while working their governmental jobs.
“It’s to protect our retirement benefits, and our health benefits,” explained Naake. “We are all on a refined program. We want to protect that. We have lobbyists that fight for us at the legislature. In fact, we just had a bill pass that RPEA sponsored that protects the children of a partner of law enforcement. So say they’re not married and the law enforcement person got killed, it protects the partner’s children and their mother or father. They get those same benefits as a spouse.”
Protecting the benefits they worked so hard for is of paramount importance to the group.
“In the past we’ve had governors who like to dip into our benefits, our retirement benefits, because there’s money there—billion of dollars. We want to protect them from getting their hands on it, and we’ve paid into it. That and our health benefits; they negotiated a group plan so we get discounted health benefits.”
The retired professionals meet once a month at a local restaurant where they discuss current matters; their most recent meeting delved into some of the insecurities many are facing in regards to health insurance. The topic varies from month-to-month, but the meetings allow members to be kept apprised.
The people in the RPEA represent many different facets of public service.
“Most of them here worked for the county but we also have agencies like NID who also pays into CalPERS,” Naake explained. “They were in social services, (one) was a deputy, Shannan Moon’s father and mother are members, so we have a big variety of people and backgrounds.
“I was in data processing and I worked downtown (Sacramento) for Cal Trans. I’ve been here for 23 years. I have been retired since 2000. At 52, I already had 34 years in so I was able to retire.”
The Retired Public Employees Association began as Retired State Government Employees’ Association of California, and changed to its current name in 1969. It was launched by a group of retirees of the California State Employees Association who didn’t believe the CSEA was advocating strongly enough for its members’ hard-earned benefits.
Former Nevada County Clerk-Recorder and Registrar of Voters Bruce Bolinger is another proud member of RPEA’s Nevada County chapter. Bolinger held his title for 18 years, retiring in 1998.
“It’s a very sociable group,” Bolinger said. “We share a lot, and I think it’s in the interest of people who fall within these categories to belong to it. In the case of the access to CalPERS data, this is a good place to get up to date on what’s going on and how to contact those sources that would be helpful in knowing what to do from that point on.”
Naake mentioned that the RPEA group invites speakers in each month from around the community; those who might have a different take on something or have knowledge to share. Around the holidays, the meetings take on a celebratory air, as local performers are invited in to spread cheer.
Paul Lastufka is a retired Chief Investigator with the District Attorney’s office, and has been part of Retired Public Employees’ Association for nearly 12 years.
“It gets me out, and it lets me reconnect with people,” Lastufka said. “A lot of people I used to work with—you get to catch up with everybody and keep in touch. It lets you know what’s going on with everybody.”
For more information on the Retired Public Employee Association, please visit www.rpea.com.