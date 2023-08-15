IMG_3570.JPG

Evelyn Naake (left), President of Nevada County’s Retired Personnel Employee Association, visits with the chapter’s Treasurer Sandy Ameigeiras at the conclusion of the group’s monthly meeting last week. The group exists to defend and protect the benefits public service employees gained through their respective tenures.

 Photo by Jennifer Nobles | jnobles@theunion.com

Those who dedicated their careers to public service have something in common in that they chose career paths that allowed them to help the greater good.

And for many of them now retired, the Retired Public Employees Association (RPEA) provides them an opportunity to reconnect, educate, and give back to the communities they have already served.

Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com.