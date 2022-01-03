Restoring power: No timeline on when electricity returns for all

Electricity has been restored to many people affected by last week’s storm, though many challenges remain, officials said Monday.

The storm not only knocked out power but telecommunications infrastructure as well. Many county residents on Monday remained without phone or internet service, said Paul Cummings, program manger of the Office of Emergency Services, during a Monday meeting.

“But as of (Monday) morning, … infrastructures are up, but when other systems are down it puts stress on existing systems,” he said. “But have patience. We’re working hard to bring telecom back.”

Cummings said it will take some time to get all power restored, and couldn’t give a timeline. There are 13,000 PG&E customers with their power restored, but another 13,000 to 15,000 without power.

“They have no heat, they’re running out of water and food, so we need to do everything we can for them,” Cummings said. “And we know many residents are running dangerously low on propane, firewood, medicine and many have needs, (such as) dialysis. But I can assure you our office and county will do everything we can to save lives and help those in need.”





Cummings added that Nevada County was the most impacted in the state by the recent storms. After the county declared an emergency last week, his office asked Gov. Gavin Newsom to proclaim his own, which he did on Thursday. That will bring in resources from the state. It will also reimburse the county for storm expenses, though it won’t lead to immediate relief.

Cumming said those who bear the brunt of the storm’s impact are the elderly and those with mobility issues. He’s requested the Health and Human Service agency partner with 211, the state’s essential community service agency, to help identify the needs of the most vulnerable populations.

PARTNERSHIPS

Sheriff’s Lt. Sean Scales, who is working in the county’s Emergency Operations Center, said they are using Geographic System Mapping to produce outage maps to locate downed power and telecom lines and trees. Over the three-day weekend, they put in 1,170 hours to identify unplowed roads. They also conducted a firewood distribution day on Sunday, as well as partnered with PG&E to identify those still without power.

Public officials are responding to help others, Sheriff Shannan Moon said.

“How many people are out there who can’t get out because accessibility impacts on the roadway or communications systems are down?” she asked. “So, resiliency of community is based on relationships. And we sometimes rely on people who call in and say, ‘Hey, I have a loved one (in the county).’ That gives us the opportunity how to figure out how to resolve the issue, and that’s what the Emergency Operations Center is tasked with.”

Cal Fire Division Chief Jim Mathias said Alta Sierra was one of the harder hit areas. Snow plows worked to clear the roads, but couldn’t until power and telecom lines were removed first.

“We could move the trees, but the problem was PG&E could not move AT&T lines and vice versa,” he said. “It’s a different operation to do so safely. But their crews were able to coordinate and the roads were cleared. So, if you know a neighbor in need, call us.”

Brandon Sanders, PG&E senior representative for the Sierra Division, said the company is mindful of the storm’s impact to the county. Crews have responded from Roseville and Sacramento.

“I think we’ll see significant improvements throughout the week,” he said. “There’s still serious challenges. Extensive damage in the Colfax area. We’re going to do everything we can and as quickly as possible. But we ask, when you see PG&E workers, treat them with respect. Some grew up here in the county, and they are out there 16 hours a day in harsh conditions.”

William Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com