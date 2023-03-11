A roof that caved in on Wednesday due to the weight of heavy snow was reported to be leased by Waste Management, not the ReStore run by the Nevada County Habitat for Humanity at 12359 Loma Rica Dr., Grass Valley.
The building that collapsed is adjacent to the ReStore, according to Lorraine Larson, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity.
“The ReStore building suffered some damage in the area of the shared wall with Waste Management, and there are a few leaks, but the roof over ReStore has not collapsed,” Larson said.
ReStore will be closed until it can be determined that it is safe for staff to go back in to start cleaning up the side that is damaged, according to Larson.
Nevada County Habitat ReStore is a nonprofit home improvement thrift store and donation center. Gently used building materials, furniture, appliances, home accessories, and more are available at a fraction of the retail price. All proceeds stay in Nevada County according to the ReStore website.
“We are so glad no one was hurt, and appreciate our employees and their quick response in assisting our customers,” Larson said.