Resources for food, delivery services and emotional support

Nevada County has a variety of programs designed to support older adults and people with disabilities during the COVID-19 stay at home orders.

Support and basic needs: Call 2-1-1 or visit https://211connectingpoint.org/nevada-county/covid-19.

The Phone Reassurance Program: This program provides phone calls on a regular schedule to individuals who are isolated, would like someone to check on them or would just like to talk to someone. FREED coordinates volunteers who make calls. For service or more information, call 520-477-3333, ext. 201 or email deirdre@FREED.org.

Friendly Home Delivery Service: Gold Country Community Services, the Nevada County Foodbank, Interfaith Food Ministries, 211, and FREED are partnering to identify seniors, people with disabilities, and individuals with chronic health conditions who need support with home delivered groceries due to COVID-19 self-isolation or quarantine. Individuals can call 211 to get connected to food delivery service.

FREED is also working to coordinate home delivery of other essential items such as prescriptions, personal care items, or other health and safety related needs for seniors, people with disabilities, and individuals with chronic health conditions who need support with home delivery due to COVID-19 self-isolation or quarantine. Individuals needing services can contact Dierdre at 530-477-3333, ext. 201 or email deirdre@FREED.org.