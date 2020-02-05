Residents met with Nevada City postmaster over delivery complaints

A handful of Nevada City residents fed up with their mail delivery service say they met with Nevada City Post Office officials last week to air their grievances and look for a solution to growing mail delivery complaints.

About seven people met with the Nevada City postmaster and a supervisor last Friday, bringing with them what they felt was proof of their mail carrier’s slipshod service.

People in Nevada City, particularly near the Cascade Shores area, have been complaining about poor mail delivery service for at least several weeks, with some saying the problems go back years.

For the last few weeks, residents have complained that their mail comes late at night, is delivered to their neighbors, or doesn’t come at all despite receiving tracking notifications that say their mail should have been delivered. Some residents have also accused their mail carrier of marking their mail as “undeliverable” despite making no effort to actually attempt delivery.

The struggle to make sure mail makes it to its intended destination led to a retired mail carrier, who also attended Friday’s meeting, to return to her route to lend an occasional hand.

Since The Union reported on that weeks ago, residents throughout western Nevada County have taken online to share their similar tales.

“One thing I told the postmaster is this is not a new problem. We’re not the only complainants down here,” meeting attendee Bill Carter said. “To get this many people all riled up to go down there to a meeting like that is an indication that things are getting pretty bad.”

The roughly hour-long meeting was described as positive by residents who attended, and some said in the days since their delivery has improved.

“I think it was a productive meeting,” attendee Robert Penter said. “It seems like there’s been an improvement, our mail is now coming at a respectable time rather than at 8 or 8:30 at night. Whether it’ll hold or not remains to be seen.”

Nevada City postal officials could not be reached for comment.

A postal service spokesperson in December said many factors can affect delivery, like road conditions, weather and mailbox access.

Some improvement

Carter said his mail delivery has improved since the meeting as well, but said it may because he’s had a substitute carrier since then.

According to Penter, the meeting began as a protest march down to the post office but after discussing with others on social media dealing with the same problems, they felt talking to the mail officials might be more productive. Carter said he heard about the meeting through the grapevine and was so fed up that he had to join in despite not knowing many other attendees.

“The word got out that a couple of people were going to go down there and I wanted to be part of it, too, because it had just become so intolerable,” Carter said. “I kind of invited myself.”

At the meeting, residents presented to post office officials what they felt amounted to evidence that their carrier had not been doing his job adequately, marking parcels as undeliverable when a mailbox was clearly reachable in photos.

“That specific day the carrier said the road was impassable,” Penter said. “No, it was just wet. Yes, we had snow the day before, but they did a great job of clearing it. The road was just wet.”

Residents at the meeting largely left feeling heard, and cautiously optimistic about the service they’ve gotten since.

“I was impressed with the postmaster. He seemed genuinely interested in doing something about it,” Carter said. “I’m hopeful that he’ll take care of the problem. The job is hard enough as it is. He doesn’t need these kind of problems.”

While the group was not an organized contingent of citizens in the area and have no formal plans to follow up on the meeting, they said they will continue monitoring their mail delivery service and may be back if they are not satisfied with the post office response.

“I think all the residents will pop back up if the service goes back to where it was,” Penter said.

To contact Staff Writer John Orona, email jorona@theunion.com or call 530-477-4229.