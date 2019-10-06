Reserve a spot at Elks’ Oktoberfest

The Grass Valley Elks Lodge invites all Elks and their guests to Oktoberfest on Oct. 18 at the Grass Valley Elks Lodge at 209 S. School St. in Grass Valley.

Social quarters open at 5 p.m. for cocktails and German beer. Dinner is served around 6 p.m. The menu will include brats, wieners, sauerkraut, German potato salad, sweet and sour red cabbage and German cake.

The cost is $12 per person. Call 530-273-9228 to make a reservation.