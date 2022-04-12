Rescue Run 5k coming up this month

On Saturday, April 23, Christian Encounter Ministries will be hosting The Rescue Run 5k, a family friendly trail run/walk. Registration opens at 8:30 and the event begins at 9:30 a.m. Those who wish to register ahead of time can do so online for $15 at http://www.cemrescuerun.org . Registration on the day of the race is $20, or $5 for children 11 and under. The event is open to the public.

The course will take participants on a beautiful, hilly tour of the Christian Encounter Ranch property, located at 17183 Retrac Way in Grass Valley. All proceeds benefit the youth Christian Encounter Ministries, a residential program for people ages 16 to 25.