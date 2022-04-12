Rescue Run 5k coming up this month
On Saturday, April 23, Christian Encounter Ministries will be hosting The Rescue Run 5k, a family friendly trail run/walk. Registration opens at 8:30 and the event begins at 9:30 a.m. Those who wish to register ahead of time can do so online for $15 at http://www.cemrescuerun.org. Registration on the day of the race is $20, or $5 for children 11 and under. The event is open to the public.
The course will take participants on a beautiful, hilly tour of the Christian Encounter Ranch property, located at 17183 Retrac Way in Grass Valley. All proceeds benefit the youth Christian Encounter Ministries, a residential program for people ages 16 to 25.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User