Rescue dogs still need homes | TheUnion.com

Rescue dogs still need homes

News | March 27, 2020

Submitted by Susan Wallace
Scooter’s Pals will not be hosting an adoption this month and probably not in April. However, rescued dogs are still in need homes so the nonprofit organization will continue to adopt out dogs, big and small. Due to the coronavirus situation, volunteers will schedule a home check by appointment that is limited to a potential pet owner’s yard, using caution and social distancing in play. Dario, pictured, is one the dogs in need of a forever home. He has a very happy disposition and is vaccinated, chipped and neutered. Dario is just under 1 year old and gets along with all dogs — unknown regarding cats. For more information, call 530-350-2099.
