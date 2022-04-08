 Rescue cats now have a ‘Catio’ | TheUnion.com
Rescue cats now have a ‘Catio’

Submitted by Susan Brandt

 

Rational Animal, a local nonprofit organization that helps at-risk animals, celebrated the completion of the “Catio” Tuesday at the Grass Valley/Nevada City Animal Shelter on Freeman Lane. Grass Valley Police Dept. Chief Gammelgard and Capt. Matteoni were on hand to congratulate the team of volunteers and donors who replaced old, unusable kennels with a safe, free-roaming outdoor space for homeless cats. The new space also includes a colorful mural painted by owners of the world-renowned Swazzle Puppet Studio, which featuring donors’ beloved pets.
Photo submitted by Susan Brandt.

