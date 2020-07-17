Reports: Vehicle strikes pedestrian, hits building

UPDATE at 3:04 p.m.:

Authorities have pulled the driver from a vehicle that crashed into Grass Valley Charter School. The identity of the deceased woman pedestrian has not been released, pending notification of next of kin, reports from the scene state.

Initially posted:

Authorities have responded to a possible fatality at Highway 49 and South Auburn Street, after a vehicle failed to stop while exiting and struck someone, preliminary reports state.

According to reports from the scene, the driver of the vehicle then crashed into a building. Firefighters remained on the scene around 2:55 p.m. tending to the driver.

Authorities at 3 p.m. indicated they would shut down the off-ramp at the Colfax exit.

A utility vehicle that failed to stop while coming off of Hwy 49 offramp at So Auburn Street is being extracted from GV charter school where it went into bulding. One pedestrain was struck and killed. FFs still tending to driver. #theunionnow @TheUnion pic.twitter.com/2LhWDmJxHT — Elias Funez (@Elias_Funez) July 17, 2020

Extrication of driver from vehicle into GV Charter School has been completed. Identity of deceased adult female pedestrian being withheld until notification of next of kin. #theunionnow @TheUnion — Elias Funez (@Elias_Funez) July 17, 2020

Check back for more on this story.