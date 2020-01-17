UPDATE: Search called off; Placer authorities determine no further victims in Alpine Meadows avalanche | TheUnion.com

UPDATE: Search called off; Placer authorities determine no further victims in Alpine Meadows avalanche

News | January 17, 2020

Staff report

UPDATE 1:01 P.M.:

The search has been called off for any more victims of the avalanche at Alpine Meadows, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said in at tweet Friday.

“After a thorough search, SAR volunteers and avalanche dogs confirmed no further victims,” the tweet stated.

UPDATE: 12:34 P.M.:

Video message from Sgt. Mike Powers:

UPDATE 12:11 P.M.:

One fatality and one serious injury happened as a result of an avalanche near the Subway ski run at Alpine Meadows, according to a tweet from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office and Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue team are responding to the incident, the tweet stated.

ORIGINALLY POSTED:

An avalanche occurred at Alpine Meadows, according to a tweet from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. Search and rescue is responding.

The tweet states there are “several unaccounted for victims.”

Check back for updates on this developing story.

