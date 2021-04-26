Report of shots fired near Ridge Road, Sierra College Drive
Police received a report of possible shots fired in the 11000 block of Ridge Road Monday afternoon.
The Grass Valley Police Department and the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office both responded around 2 p.m. after a caller reported a man carrying a black pistol in the area. The caller stated that the man may have fired the gun — which might have been either a pellet or Airsoft gun — into the ground, but had not discharged the weapon at anyone. The report came from a location near Ridge Road and Sierra College Drive, police said.
There was no further immediate information or description as to the man with the gun, according to Grass Valley Sgt. Clint Bates. Both police and the Sheriff’s Office conducted extensive area checks in the vicinity of the report, but did not locate the individual, Bates added.
