In an article titled “Report card from the California Dashboard for NJUHSD,” an error was made referring to the California Dashboard results for the Nevada Joint Union High School District.
The correct results according to the presentation given at the recent NJUHSD school board meeting are as follows: suspension rates were rated as moderate; graduation rates were given a moderate rating; English Language Arts was rated as low; mathematics was rated as low; English learners' progress was rated as very low.
The original report stated that NJUHSD scored low on all areas except suspensions, which were high, and that was incorrect.
These ratings include data from the entire district and capture “one point in time,” according to Aurora Thompson, assistant superintendent, who reviewed the Dashboard in a presentation.
Superintendent Dan Frisella noted that every year a new group of 11th graders are tested, so it is difficult to follow one group’s progress.
“It’s flawed,” Frisella said. “They’re going to compare the district's growth to next year’s juniors to this year’s juniors.”
“Across the state, districts are struggling. The effects of COVID distance learning affected the English language learners (ELL) who were not using English everyday in the classroom,” Thompson said.
“We can’t underestimate the challenges teachers and students faced during COVID,” Trustee Wendy Willoughby said. “How much time leading up to the test did students lose due to being out of class? I’m asking rhetorically.”
When Ken Johnson asked, “What’s the student’s motivation for making an effort on the test?” Thompson replied, “We depend on students being self-motivated to try their best. Students need to buy into the idea that this is important and they should take pride in their school’s performance.”
