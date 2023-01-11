Thursday night the Nevada Joint Union High School District will review the California School Dashboard, an online tool that displays the performance of districts, schools, and student groups through out California. School districts receive a rating of very high, high, medium, low or very low.
The Dashboard is intended to measure six areas of focus that show how districts and schools are performing under California’s school accountability system.
The six areas of focus are academic performance in English language arts and math, the progress of English learners within the district, chronic absenteeism, graduation rates, and suspension rates. Career and college readiness will resume as an additional measure in 2023.
NJUHSD scored low or very low in every measure, except suspension rates which were very high.
“We are not surprised at the results reflecting the time students were experiencing distance learning. The Dashboard is a metric that the state uses to rate schools. We will use the results as a benchmark to determine our progress from this point on,” Superintendent Dan Frisella, Superintendent of NJUHSD said.
Local measures are information collected by district and county offices as well as charter schools and include school climate, surveys, parent involvement, and the availability of courses.
Standardized test scores and data taken from California Longitudinal Pupil Achievement Data System (CALPADS) is the main source of data for state measures.
The Dashboard data is used to prepare Professional Learning Communities (PLC) for teacher trainings for areas of need such as Social Emotional Learning (SEL) and other interventions such as the use of FLEX periods and the FASTforward program, a literacy program for students with dyslexia and below gradelevel skills. It is a universal screener of all ninth graders to determine if intervention is needed,” Frisella said.
The districts ratings are then compared to state-wide averages. To view the slideshow presentation, go to: https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/meetings/TempFolder/Meetings/Dashboard%20Presentation%20Jan%202023%20_%20Board%20Presentation_409591hkbrg5rmixwvilocrew110ea.pdf.
Jordan Kohler, Director of Facilities and Construction will also present a slideshow about the upgrades and improvements to the local high schools’ buildings and infrastructure with funds provided by Measure B passed by Nevada County voters in November 2016 valued at $47 million.
Silver Springs High School received security cameras, ADA pathways, a new gym floor, the building exterior was painted, the existing shop was demolished and a new space was created for the construction trades.
Bear River High School upgraded fire doors, installed security cameras, installed an all weather track, a new fire alarm system was installed and heat and air conditioning units were modernized.
Projects at Nevada Union High School included a gas pipeline replacement, a new floor for one of the gyms, new stucco and paint in the theater, music and choir buildings, re-roofing, replacement of football turf, security cameras were installed among other improvements to the grounds and heating and air conditioning systems.
$15,000 Donation
John and Brittany Duckett, owners of M & M Machine at 10074 Streeter Rd. in Auburn donated $15,000 to Bear River football team. “This is specifically for the football team because I know how hard Coach Tanner Mathias works to make the football program great for the players. Tanner can spend it ‘as needed,’ but most likely for football camps, where the bonding happens. That can take a team a bit further when they have that bonding experience,” John Duckett said.
“I am an alumni of Bear River and played football. My nephew is a sophomore now, and he’s loving it. My three younger sons will be coming up, and will be a part of it. We really wanted to give back and help Tanner with his program. Honestly, it was really my wife’s idea, Brittany. Our kids are in class together with theirs, and we were all talking about the things that could happen at Bear River. My wife said, ‘Let’s do this!’ and I said, ‘This is a good time,’” John Duckett said.
LEA Grants
The Nevada Joint Union High School District will hold a public hearing to consider the expenditure plan of the Arts, Music, and Instructional Materials Discretionary Block Grant 2022 worth $1,435,660.
The Jan. 11, 2023 regularly board meeting is scheduled to meet in room J204 at Nevada Union High School at 6:00 p.m.. Agenda and video viewing can be found at https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030 345&MID=17859.