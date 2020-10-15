Replacing judge in Truckee will be lengthy process

Nevada County Superior Court Judge Robert Tamietti’s retirement in the middle of his term means that his seat will go unfilled until Gov. Gavin Newsom names a replacement.

There is no timeline for that appointment, said Nevada County Court Executive Officer Jason Galkin.

“The hope is sooner rather than later, we will have someone appointed,” Galkin said. “It is very much out of our local control.”

Tamietti stepped down from the bench last month.

The process by which candidates for the seat are vetted and an appointment is made is long and tortuous.

People interested in the appointment must first apply to the Governor’s Office. The Judicial Selection Advisory Committee then provides preliminary, nonpartisan feedback on candidates, culling them down to a handful of finalists. Those names then go to the Judicial Nominations Evaluation Commission, which is operated by the California State Bar Association. This commission appoints a group of people to investigate each candidate.

The Judicial Nominations Evaluation Commission further narrows its list and interviews selected candidates, sending its evaluations to the governor. The governor can interview those candidates or look for more elsewhere.

A spokesman for the Governor’s Office said the application process can take anywhere from eight months from submission of the application to 18 months.

“If the Governor signs off, the applicants are contacted and his office issues a press release appointing them,” spokesman Jesse Melgar said in an email.

Melgar declined to provide further information on the applicants at this stage of the process, saying “several” applications had been received.

In the interim, Galkin said, the Truckee court — Tamietti’s assignment — is currently being covered by Judge Thomas Anderson.

